ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lee Roy
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lee Roy

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.6 53 reviews

Lee Roy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Lee Roy
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.  

Effects

Show all

37 people reported 292 effects
Relaxed 83%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 48%
Uplifted 35%
Sleepy 27%
Stress 45%
Pain 40%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 29%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 5%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

53

more reviews
write a review

Find Lee Roy nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lee Roy nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for 501st OG
501st OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for Raspberry Kush
Raspberry Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Hardcore OG
Hardcore OG
More limoneneLeafly flower for Hell's OG
Hell's OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for Grandpa’s Breath
Grandpa’s Breath
More sleepyLeafly flower for Blackberry
Blackberry
More myrceneLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More sleepy
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Lee Roy

Lineage

Strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Lee Roy
Strain child
Ghost of Lee Roy
child

Products with Lee Roy

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lee Roy nearby.

Most popular in