- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
53
Find Lee Roy nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lee Roy nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Lee Roy
Hang tight. We're looking for Lee Roy nearby.