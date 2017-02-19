ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ghost OG Moonshine
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ghost OG Moonshine

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.9 20 reviews

Ghost OG Moonshine

Ghost OG Moonshine

Ghost OG Moonshine is described as a “chameleon” by breeder Colorado Seed Inc. Some consumers feel the immediate stimulation from the strain’s Blue Moonshine genetics while others experience intense appetite ignition, making this strain versatile and exceptionally useful for those combating anorexia/eating disorders, chemotherapy side effects, stress, anxiety, and nausea.    

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

20

Show all

Avatar for TB4786
Member since 2014
I got this strain as a hybrid sativa dominant strain in NJ. Holy shit it's great. Real great buzz and kills pain and nausea. Clears out social anxiety as well. Def get this if it comes your way. 5stars.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for RickiGrimes
Member since 2013
This super sticky, and darker-than-normal Indica strain is new to me. There are definitive pros and cons to og Ghost! It's extremely potent, making it an awesome pain reliever to medical marijuana patients. It's also as good as an Rx sleeping pill. That's when the double-edge sword rears it's evil...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for nathansprs
Member since 2016
Great smell taste nice thick buds with light and dark green with hints of purple in Oklahoma they got it right the pics look not that goo you will definitely be able to tell my pic so fire bought at the Dankery 51st and Memorial Tulsa,Oklahoma
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ediblemedible
Member since 2016
One of if not the best Sativa in NJ. Euphoria is off the map and is capable of relieving the heaviest of muscle and stomach pains. I wish Compassionate Sciences was better at keeping the good meds in stock and at lower prices, then GOG would ALWAYS be in my cabinet.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for dinyel
Member since 2016
Compassionate Sciences ATC in Bellmawr, NJ has this strain listed as sativa-dominant. It doesn't make me sleepy though, so I'm wondering if the listing as indica-dominant here is incorrect? Not sure, but Ghost OG Moonshine helps me greatly -- I deal with Chronic Pain, Bipolar, ADD, Anxiety and oth...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Ghost OG Moonshine nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ghost OG Moonshine nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ghost OG Moonshine
User uploaded image of Ghost OG Moonshine
User uploaded image of Ghost OG Moonshine
User uploaded image of Ghost OG Moonshine

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Moonshine
parent
Strain
Ghost OG Moonshine

Products with Ghost OG Moonshine

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ghost OG Moonshine nearby.