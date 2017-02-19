Ghost OG Moonshine is described as a “chameleon” by breeder Colorado Seed Inc. Some consumers feel the immediate stimulation from the strain’s Blue Moonshine genetics while others experience intense appetite ignition, making this strain versatile and exceptionally useful for those combating anorexia/eating disorders, chemotherapy side effects, stress, anxiety, and nausea.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
Photos
Lineage
Products with Ghost OG Moonshine
