ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ginger Punch
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Ginger Punch
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 5 reviews

Ginger Punch

Ginger Punch

Ginger Punch (formerly Hobbit) by Kannabia Seed Company is a resilient autoflowering variety with sweetness and strong elemental resistance. This strain has a sweet aroma that has been described as “strawberry candy” and an equally sweet smoke with latent earthy notes. Ginger Punch deftly combines stimulating Haze elements with a pervasive body buzz that is lightly weighted while remaining pleasant and functional. Many growers covet this autoflowering wonder for its quick 65-day flowering time and above-average yield.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for HHIgh
Member since 2017
40i/60s THC 18% GINGER ALE X RUDERALIS Fruity, strawberry, earthy, sweet Good passive activity day choice. Grab a book and enjoy!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for 730stress
Member since 2016
Slight strawberry/berry taste. Nugs are dense yet somewhat light. Uplifting high that didn't make me sleepy or too anxious. I'd get it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Galahardt
Member since 2016
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
write a review

Find Ginger Punch nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ginger Punch nearby.

Products with Ginger Punch

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ginger Punch nearby.

Most popular in