This is an indica thru and thru. Vaped about 5-7 puffs from a Jetty Extracts Solventless CA. cart and let me tell ya. This strain works. You’re hurt? No more pain! You’re sad? No you’re not! You’re a happy little bee in a flower field. This strain rocks! Solid body and head buzz. I’ve been a heavy user for years now and this one caught me off guard. Very potent. Starts with that bubbling behind the eyes and head feeling and spreads everywhere finally setting into a warm wavelike feeling thru your extremities. Taste is also amazing beyond! This is made up of GSC X Chemdawg. Solid flavors from this one. Nice chemically garlic and oniony pungent earthy planty taste. Love it. Just an old school taste. Could vape this all day. My favorite strain is platinum afghani and the platinum part of platinum afghani is GMO so about as close as I’m gonna get to my favorite strain in cart form. Thanks Jetty for consistently providing amazing products!

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