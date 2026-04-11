GMO reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO.
GMO strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
GMO strain flavors
GMO strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
GMO reviews
L........s
April 11, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
This is an indica thru and thru. Vaped about 5-7 puffs from a Jetty Extracts Solventless CA. cart and let me tell ya. This strain works. You’re hurt? No more pain! You’re sad? No you’re not! You’re a happy little bee in a flower field. This strain rocks! Solid body and head buzz. I’ve been a heavy user for years now and this one caught me off guard. Very potent. Starts with that bubbling behind the eyes and head feeling and spreads everywhere finally setting into a warm wavelike feeling thru your extremities. Taste is also amazing beyond! This is made up of GSC X Chemdawg. Solid flavors from this one. Nice chemically garlic and oniony pungent earthy planty taste. Love it. Just an old school taste. Could vape this all day. My favorite strain is platinum afghani and the platinum part of platinum afghani is GMO so about as close as I’m gonna get to my favorite strain in cart form. Thanks Jetty for consistently providing amazing products!
n........0
April 21, 2026
Relaxed
garlic mushroom and onion you say. delicious actually. bravo to baked buds for this yield; experienced stoners won't be disappointed. high placed perfectly in the head and throughout the body
Z........p
March 6, 2026
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
A fire strain for having a relaxed time during a stressful time. Definitely makes you spacy. Helps my anexity.
k........4
February 13, 2026
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
Dry eyes
It's a good strain to really get immersed in a game or video I love it although it's making me pretty sleepy I still like it
c........8
February 12, 2026
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Strain is fire got it out here in Denver Colorado at high times on market st I’m so high I feel like I ain’t got feet and my pet armadillo got out and eating a squirrel
l........2
January 20, 2026
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
This is e excellent weed for experienced smokers if this is your first time smoking it you will be absolutely baked