  3. Gog & Magog
Indica

4.5 13 reviews

Gog & Magog

Gog & Magog

Gog & Magog, a strain produced by Israeli cannabis suppliers Tikun Olam, is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid. This variety is a top choice for patients seeking high-THC strains to treat conditions like nausea, inflammation, pain, and glaucoma. Gog & Magog are names referenced in the Qur'an and throughout the Bible.

Reviews

13

Avatar for bevus
Member since 2014
I tried three varieties of this bud and they were all very good, with Gog & Magog #9 being the best in my opinion. all of the varieties have incredibly smooth smoke and taste very clean.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for scorpion17
Member since 2017
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for therealtrevorlahey
Member since 2017
Great strain, little pricey. Ended up with a half-ounce from my dispensary in Toronto because they had nothing else left, and it pretty much made my entire aparment smell like gods garden. Doesn't take much with this strain, and within a few minutes you can tell it's clearly indica dominant as youll...
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyUplifted
