Gog & Magog, a strain produced by Israeli cannabis suppliers Tikun Olam, is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid. This variety is a top choice for patients seeking high-THC strains to treat conditions like nausea, inflammation, pain, and glaucoma. Gog & Magog are names referenced in the Qur'an and throughout the Bible.
