Gold King’s Thai (also known as Gold King’s Thai Stick) is the historical seed stock from a 1979 Thai Stick mother gathered by Gold King. This heirloom lineage is a special and rare cut that grows tight, colorful buds contrary to the traditional lanky stocks of Southeast Asia. During maturation, the plant’s trichome dusted foliage transitions to a light amber/gold, contrasting against the purple and red hues of its leaves. The aroma is floral and tropical without being overpowering. Gold King’s Thai has an extended 9 to 11 week flowering cycle, but is well worth the wait for classic strain hunters.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
kyletuch
hawkski86
IceBoneKillah
Find Gold King's Thai nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gold King's Thai nearby.
Products with Gold King's Thai
Hang tight. We're looking for Gold King's Thai nearby.