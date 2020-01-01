Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Gold Star crosses two classics: Sensi Star, a famous indica, and Malawi Gold, a potent sativa. The cross brings two worlds together delightfully, resulting is a heavy yielder with incredible aromas of menthol, pine, and fresh flowers. The fast-acting high will last for hours, giving you energy to tackle all of your creative tasks.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Gold Star nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gold Star nearby.
Lineage
Products with Gold Star
Hang tight. We're looking for Gold Star nearby.