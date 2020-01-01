ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Gold Star

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Gold Star crosses two classics: Sensi Star, a famous indica, and Malawi Gold, a potent sativa. The cross brings two worlds together delightfully, resulting is a heavy yielder with incredible aromas of menthol, pine, and fresh flowers. The fast-acting high will last for hours, giving you energy to tackle all of your creative tasks.

 

Strain spotlight

Lineage

First strain parent
Malawi Gold
parent
Second strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain
Gold Star

