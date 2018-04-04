ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.8 13 reviews

Malawi Gold

Malawi Gold

Malawi Gold is a legendary landrace strain that has grown naturally in Malawi for generations. Its morphology remains consistent, uniform, and adaptable to its native climate. Malawi Gold grows tall plants with long, resin-caked buds that express a low calyx-to-leaf ratio. This strain offers an enticing floral aroma with latent fragrances of herbs and earth. If you are lucky enough to encounter this mythic bud, cherish its potent and invigorating effects, as you are consuming one of the surviving ancestors of modern cannabis.  

 

Avatar for Dhang
Member since 2018
Taste and smell is unbelievably nice, with a solid sativa high. Great for straight after work.
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hish_allam
Member since 2014
Sativa : Malawi Gold Source : local dealer in Cape Town Amount : 3 grams Look : long buds , medium density , light brown and golden . Smell : tropical and citrus . Inhalation: smooth Mood : buzzing , clear headed , energetic , talkative elevated , social , psychedelic , long lasting . Good for :...
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for SmokedUpBoy
Member since 2014
Dope strain fruity smell to it, i smoke it everyday since i live in Cape Town. U shud try it.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Keenaicker12
Member since 2017
Was lucky enough to try the real strain. Amazing sativa high. Colors seemed much brighter. Definitely would recommend a daytime smoke. A walk or skate in the park is always nice. If you ever get a chance to try this, get as much as you can, it's a once in a lifetime strain
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for MiBudlover
Member since 2019
Got this from Wellness 27 Lansing Mi and it's too shelve quality! Everything in the description is spot on and it lacks nothing I'd recommend this to newbies and seasoned veterans.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Malawi Gold
Strain child
Gold Star
child

