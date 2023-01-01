Golden Applez
Golden Applez, is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Golden Hour and Fried Applez, bred by Maven Genetics. This strain is more purple delicious than red, with indigo buds flaked with green and covered in creamsicle-colored pistils. Breaking them apart brings a rush of lemon, apple and hops laced with earth, evoking fall festivities. Any aches and pains melt away while your mind relaxes upon the exhale and Golden Applez packs a whallop with 30% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Applez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
