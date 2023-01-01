stock photo similar to Golden Crisp
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Golden Crisp

Golden Crisp is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the parent strains Kaya's Koffee and Alcatraz OG. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Golden Crisp is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 17%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Golden Crisp features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Golden Crisp typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram. We are still learning about Golden Crisp's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Crisp, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight