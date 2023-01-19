Golden Kush
Golden Kush effects are mostly calming.
Golden Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Golden Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, relaxed, and aroused. Golden Kush has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Golden Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Golden Kush strain effects
