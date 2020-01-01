ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Soda
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Golden Soda
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Golden Soda

Golden Soda

Golden Soda by Calyx Garden is a hybrid strain created by crossing Grape Soda and Golden Goat. This strain combines the sweet indica-leaning phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush (Grape Soda) with the bright, tropical flavors and effects of Golden Goat, creating a strain that is equally unique in fragrance and effect. Golden Soda’s aroma is a mixture of pine, lavender, and sweet, earthy grape. Its balanced effects improve mood while taking the edge off pain.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Golden Soda nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Golden Soda nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Grape Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Golden Goat
parent
Strain
Golden Soda

Products with Golden Soda

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Golden Soda nearby.

Most popular in