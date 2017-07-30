A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
28
HIM916
massweediaink
cretin71
OGstrain420
Michael9000
Find Grape Soda nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape Soda nearby.
Similar strains
Lineage
Products with Grape Soda
Hang tight. We're looking for Grape Soda nearby.