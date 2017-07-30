ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Grape Soda
Hybrid

4.6 28 reviews

Grape Soda

Grape Soda

A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.

Reviews

28

HIM916
Member since 2016
Purps and citrus make a great combo...I wanted to experience the deep somatic experience I've heard this strain provides. I found that Grape Soda provides similar benefits to its predecessor, Tahoe OG. Because of its dominant somatic effects, I wouldn't recommend this strain for physically strenuous...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
massweediaink
Member since 2017
Outstanding body to this beautiful and tasty bud. I'm no lightweight, and Grape Soda was a wonderfully balanced combination of solid upper body stone and elevated mood. Definitely indica-leaning, this 30% THC version of the strain had me chatty, relaxed,, functional, if perhaps somewhat slower than ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
cretin71
Member since 2015
I have to hand it to Taste Budz; they grew some amazing weed with the batch of Grape Soda I bought at Beaver Bowls. THC percentage was just above 30%, so it was ridiculous strong. Smelled great - sweet, earthy and grapey. As for the taste, I got an earthy, grapey vibe, but I smoked it out of a spoon...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
OGstrain420
Member since 2017
Really enjoyed smoking and taking rips out of this strain. Would recommend to heavy stoners who love to buzz for a good while. Have only tried it once and the feeling was AMAZING! Also boys this strain makes you arroused and kinda horny so be ready!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappy
Michael9000
Member since 2016
First bong rip and it had my floating🔥 great taste, the leaves are a mix of purple and dark green beautiful🙌🏻 Music sounds amazing and your phone is like a movie. I recommend if you see this near you cop ASAP.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Grape Soda
Strain child
Golden Soda
child

