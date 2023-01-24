Goliath
Goliath effects are mostly energizing.
Goliath potency is higher THC than average.
Goliath is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by In House Genetics. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Goliath - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Goliath
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Goliath strain effects
Goliath strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Goliath products near you
Similar to Goliath near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—