  3. Government Mule
  • Leafly flower of Government Mule
Indica

4 2 reviews

Government Mule

Government Mule

Government Mule by Cannacopia is a witty strain with relaxing effects. This clever cross of G13 and Deep Chunk riffs off G13’s mythos as the strain created by the United States government as well as a nod to The Allman Brothers’ side-project, Gov't Mule. It develops purple trichome-laden buds that are knotted and bulbous. The aroma is pungent and earthy while offering floral undertones that center the mind. Enjoy Government Mule later in the evening to maximize this strain’s calming, sedative effects.  

Avatar for UniCornTick3ts
Member since 2016
Mellow,pain realieving, euphoric, burns to fast.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for atoofrank
Member since 2018
Quick but smooth burn. very relaxing.
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Deep Chunk
G13
Government Mule

