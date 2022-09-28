Granny Mac
Granny Mac effects are mostly energizing.
Granny Mac potency is higher THC than average.
Granny Mac is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Colombian Gold and Miracle Alien Cookies. Granny Mac is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Granny Mac effects include happy, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Granny Mac when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, chronic pain and anti-inflammatory benefits. Bred by Capulator, Granny Mac features an aroma of pepper with earthy tones, a punch of lemon, and a flavor profile of sweet citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Granny Mac, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Granny Mac sensations
Granny Mac helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
