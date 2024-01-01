stock photo similar to Grape Cuvée
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Grape Cuvée

aka Grape Cuvee

Grape Cuvée is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Maven Genetics and made from a genetic cross of MAC1 x Granimals. This strain is straight grape syrup with looks to match, growing into vibrant, eggplant-purple buds with an overlay of milky trichomes and electric orange hairs; floral and tart notes round of the aroma and flavor. Grape Cuvée offers consumers tingly, relaxing effects with some mental silliness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cuvée, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

