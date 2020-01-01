Crossing classics Grapefruit and BC God Bud, The Bank Cannabis Genetics creates Grape God Bud. This award-winning strain is celebrated for its medicinal qualities, bag appeal, and smell. Grape God Bud offers a sweet pungent grapefruit aroma and has a light lemony green color. The Grapefruit genetics tone down the notoriously potent God Bud, making this strain a bit more functional while still helping you to wind down at the end of the day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1
Find Grape God Bud nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grape God Bud nearby.
Lineage
Products with Grape God Bud
Hang tight. We're looking for Grape God Bud nearby.