Grape Gummiez
aka Grape Gummies
Grape Gummiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Gummiez is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by an unknown breeder, Grape Gummiez features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Grape Gummiez typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Grape Gummiez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gummiez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Grape GummiezOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grape Gummiez products near you
Similar to Grape Gummiez near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—