Hybrid

Grape Punch

Grape Punch

Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.

 

