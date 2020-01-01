Created by Archive Seed Bank, Grape Smuggler crosses the timeless classic Grape Ape with Face Off OG Bx1. This strain holds onto the sweet grape flavor of Grape Ape while adding a thick, gassy OG flavor to the mix. For anyone who loves Grape Ape, Grape Smuggler is a must-try.
