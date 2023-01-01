stock photo similar to Grasslands
HybridTHC 15%CBD

Grasslands

aka Grass Lands

Grasslands is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is a simple and affordable choice for cannabis consumers who appreciate quality and consistency. Grasslands is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grasslands effects include energetic, creative, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grasslands when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Grasslands Cannabis, Grasslands features flavors like earthy, sweet, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Grasslands typically ranges from $5-$10 per gram. This strain is grown in the heartland of Alberta, using natural methods and minimal intervention. Grasslands is a brand that celebrates simplicity and authenticity, with a mission to make cannabis accessible and enjoyable for everyone. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grasslands, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

