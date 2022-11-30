Green Chem
Green Chem effects are mostly calming.
Green Chem potency is higher THC than average.
Green Chem is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Green Chem has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Green Chem, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Green Chem
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Green Chem sensations
Green Chem helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Green Chem products near you
Similar to Green Chem near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—