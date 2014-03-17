This is the more “extreme” sister of the original Green Crack that will leave you with the same creative mental effects but may not leave you quite as focused. Green Crack Extreme’s dense buds will be bright green and covered in sugary crystals that fit with its sweet candy smell. Contrary to its extreme name, this strain is helpful in reducing stress and getting inspired.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
69
Find Green Crack Extreme nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Crack Extreme nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Green Crack Extreme
Hang tight. We're looking for Green Crack Extreme nearby.