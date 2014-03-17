ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.5 69 reviews

Green Crack Extreme

aka Extreme Green Crack

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 69 reviews

Green Crack Extreme

This is the more “extreme” sister of the original Green Crack that will leave you with the same creative mental effects but may not leave you quite as focused. Green Crack Extreme’s dense buds will be bright green and covered in sugary crystals that fit with its sweet candy smell. Contrary to its extreme name, this strain is helpful in reducing stress and getting inspired.

Effects

51 people reported 496 effects
Euphoric 64%
Energetic 62%
Happy 62%
Creative 60%
Uplifted 54%
Stress 47%
Depression 41%
Anxiety 35%
Fatigue 29%
Pain 27%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

69

Lineage

Strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Crack Extreme

