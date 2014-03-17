Green Door Kush is a hybrid strain that is known for producing great medical effects when it comes to pain and nausea while remaining active enough for daytime use. This balanced hybrid can be hard to find, but it is sure to deliver results for those who need potency and is recommended for those dealing with digestive issues, pain issues, or chronic nausea as a result of other treatments or medications. The buds are usually popcorn-sized or larger and fairly dense.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
11
Photos
Products with Green Door Kush
