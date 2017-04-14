ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Green Mango
Indica

4.6 5 reviews

Green Mango

Green Mango

Green Mango by Sumo Seeds is a tropical indica-dominant treat that took 2nd place in the “Hydro” category at the 2016 Highlife Cup in Amsterdam. It was created by crossing Master Skunk and Dr. Herer to create Master Jack, which was then crossed with Sumo’s ultra-stable Somango. These genetics give way to a pungent, bright terpene profile that manifests as a rich mango flavor with hints of citrus. The buzz is uplifting and cerebral while remaining indica-dominant, sparking creativity between the ears and stimulating conversation. Growers with restricted space will appreciate that Green Mango typically keeps its height below four feet while producing a yield upward of 550-750g/per plant.   

Reviews

5

zenharo
Member since 2017
Its the type of high that allows u to mingle and to be relaxed..
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
LoganPS
Member since 2017
A good stoney social high
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
McNabb239
Member since 2017
great strain, felt relaxed and happy
EuphoricHappy
cubs87
Member since 2017
Had this around 6:30 this morning. Amazing high. Not real heavy but just right. Made the road seem super long haha! Amazing though. I'm surprised there are not more reviews or information on this strain!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
bReB41097
Member since 2019
Real happy and laughing time with me mates
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Photos

Lineage

Master Skunk
Somango
Green Mango

