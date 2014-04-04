ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 28 reviews

Master Skunk

aka Master Kush Skunk, Master Skush, Master Skoosh

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 28 reviews

Master Skunk

Master Skunk by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Master Kush with Skunk #1. With an aroma both sweet and earthy like its Master Kush parent, Master Skunk induces heavy relaxation throughout the mind and body. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption and for patients treating sharp or chronic pain. Master Skunk plants are resilient and mold-resistant with a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks, making this hybrid a great choice for growers learning the horticultural ropes.

Effects

19 people reported 179 effects
Relaxed 94%
Euphoric 57%
Happy 47%
Giggly 36%
Uplifted 36%
Depression 47%
Stress 47%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 31%
Headaches 26%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 15%
Paranoid 15%
Anxious 10%

Reviews

28

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Strain
Master Skunk
Strain child
Green Mango
child

Products with Master Skunk

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Abusive OG, Harmony, Master Skunk, Bay 11, and Shangri La OG
