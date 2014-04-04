Master Skunk by Mr. Nice Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Master Kush with Skunk #1. With an aroma both sweet and earthy like its Master Kush parent, Master Skunk induces heavy relaxation throughout the mind and body. This strain is recommended for late-night consumption and for patients treating sharp or chronic pain. Master Skunk plants are resilient and mold-resistant with a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks, making this hybrid a great choice for growers learning the horticultural ropes.
