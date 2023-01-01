HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Guava Biscotti
Guava Biscotti is a mood-boosting hybrid marijuana strain from Connected Cannabis Co. This strain features a sweet flavor profile and provides calm and uplifting effects.
Guava Biscotti strain effects
Guava Biscotti strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Glaucoma
- 20% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
