Hybrid

Gym Crush

Gym Crush is a 2024 weed strain from Umami Seed Co, and has building blocks from several super-popular strains including Headband, Zkittlez, Biscotti, and Animal Mints. A potent combination of perfume, sour fuel, and that old-school saltwater kush gas. The actually cross in Headband x Zwish—more specifically Loompa’s Headband x Animal Mints x (Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo)).

