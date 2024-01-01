stock photo similar to Zwish
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Zwish

Zwish is a weed strain from Umami Seed Co. Zwish is another of Umami's big hash-dumping strains. Their stud male is an Animal Mints x Zuchi, where Zuchi is (Zkittlez x (Biscotti x Froyo)). This male has helped to create a wide variety of their strains by being crossed to other big hitters like Cheetah Piss, Georgia Pie, Sunset Sherbert, White Runtz, and Strawberry Fritter.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Zwish

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Zwish products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Zwish near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Zwish strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight