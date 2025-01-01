Gypsy Jax
Gypsy Jax effects are mostly calming.
Gypsy Jax is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Gypsy Jax is a cross of the strains Old Dirty Biker x Cereal Milk. Gypsy Jax is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Gypsy Jax is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
