ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gypsy Kush
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Gypsy Kush
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 1 reviews

Gypsy Kush

Gypsy Kush

Gypsy Kush by Kannabia Seed Company is a three-way hybrid cross of Black Domina x Afghani x Ginger Ale. This flower requires a bit of vegetative growth to handle the abundance of buds it is known to pop, and with the introduction of Black Domina (and its short flowering time), this strain blossoms in a hurry. The buds are dark green and take on a classic tree shape as they mature. Gypsy Kush has a sweet, floral aroma with intermittent notes of spice and pine. Enjoy the laugher and lighthearted mood elevation Gypsy Kush inspires, leading to a relaxing and joyous buzz worth sharing.   

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Gypsy Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gypsy Kush nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Ginger Ale
parent
Second strain parent
Black Domina
parent
Strain
Gypsy Kush

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Gypsy Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gypsy Kush nearby.