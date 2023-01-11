Hammer Cake
Hammer Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Hammer Cake is an 80% indica hybrid cannabis strain that combines 9 lb Hammer and Wedding Cake. Hammer Cake has a citrusy and sweet nose with skunky undertones, as well as full-bodied effects with sedating and relaxing properties. Hammer Cake was bred by Bryce Smith, and is co-owned by Emerald Farms, and was released in 2018.
Buy strains with similar effects to Hammer Cake
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hammer Cake products near you
Similar to Hammer Cake near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—