  Haoma
Indica

4.4 13 reviews

Haoma

aka Haoma CBD

Haoma

A cross between The Purps and Afghani, Haoma is a 70% indica strain with calming, stress-relieving effects. Haoma’s dense, compact buds have a fruity, floral aroma and melt away anxiety, pain, inflammation, and muscle spasms according to many patients. Testament to this strain’s quality are the several trophies Haoma has taken home in both flower and concentrate form. Some Haoma variants are bred to contain a higher level of CBD to help patients needing extra full-body relief. A good strain for novice growers, Haoma is cultivated both outdoors and in with a flowering period of 7 to 8 weeks. 

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Haoma
Strain child
Haoma Mist
child

