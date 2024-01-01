stock photo similar to Hard Candy
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Hard Candy

Hard Candy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 75% sativa and 25% indica. Hard Candy is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Hard Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hard Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hard Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Hard Candy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Hard Candy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Hard Candy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight