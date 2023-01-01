Haven OG
Haven OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blackberry and Emerald Headband. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Haven OG is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by unknown breeders, Haven OG features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Haven OG typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Haven OG’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Haven OG, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
