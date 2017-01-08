ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 31 reviews

Hawaiian Fire

Hawaiian Fire

"Fire" is a slang term for really good cannabis and in the case of this Hawaiian strain, it really is true. Rumored to originally hail from Maui, this strain will put you in an island mood with uplifting, happy effects that tend to make patients feel social and talkative. A great strain for relaxing with friends or listening to music, the cerebral effects of Hawaiian Fire are great for daytime use. It is also known to inspire your appetite in a big way, so pass the poi. 

 

Effects

22 people reported 178 effects
Happy 68%
Euphoric 63%
Uplifted 63%
Energetic 45%
Focused 45%
Stress 45%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 22%
Headaches 18%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 9%
Dry mouth 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%

Reviews

31

Avatar for TierraGloriosa
Member since 2015
I love the effects of this strain: it will truly uplift you and motivate you to do something creative. I love listening to music with this strain because I do not feel tired. This strain is really good to use throughout the day.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
this is the first weed i ever smoked about a year ago and it set the standard. it gives you a very unique fun high, making it essential to smoke with friends. it makes you tingly, happy, euphoric, and did i say tingly? hah i love that feelings its one of the most unique things about this bud. you ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for DrRedEyez
Member since 2015
This strain lives up to its billing! By far one of the best Sativas, and I am am loving it! As I am doing this review, I've just smoked some right now. This particular batch has a lemon and tropical scents. Just like Hawaii, this strain has a very laid back and uplifting vibes going on. As the i...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Piscesqt11
Member since 2014
Just about the most perfect flower I've had the pleasure of Vaping… most chill, no bad body effects, all euphoric and completely peaceful feeling. If you can find it buy at least a 1/4, they constantly run out of it everywhere I order.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for emoteriyaki
Member since 2017
Exactly how they describe it, dreamy and vacation like, you can almost hear the waves. Very euphoric and extremely relaxing but no couch lock that is for sure. Really good for my chronic back pain too.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Fire

Products with Hawaiian Fire

