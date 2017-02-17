ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 94 reviews

Hawaiian Punch

Calculated from 94 reviews

Hawaiian Punch

Originating in Hawaii, Hawaiian Punch delivers a "punch" not unlike the most righteous wave in Hawaii. This strain is extremely potent, yet delivers an aloha feeling to your mind and body, much like an ocean breeze. Hawaiian Punch is one that will gradually sneak up on you, especially the first time. 

Flowering time is 55-60 days, and a THC content up to 21%.

Effects

70 people reported 487 effects
Happy 65%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 32%
Stress 34%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
Headaches 17%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 5%

Reviews

94

Lineage

Strain parent
Hawaiian
parent
Strain
Hawaiian Punch

