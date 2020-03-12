ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Headband Cookies Bx1
Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Headband Cookies Bx1

Headband Cookies Bx1

A complicated cross of (ChemD x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies) with (Headband x I-95 x California Black Rosé), Headband Cookies Bx1 offers a unique high. Nugs are rock solid, drenched in trichomes and covered with purple hues that make its resin really stand out. Its flavor profile has pungent, sour notes with gas and floral undertones. 

 

Reviews

Member since 2020
An amazing balanced flower! Gives bursts of energy while keeping you level and relaxed. Absolutely reccomend this for mental as well as physical. Helped with pain greatly.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Lineage

I-95
Mandarin Cookies
Headband Cookies Bx1

