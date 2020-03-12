A complicated cross of (ChemD x I-95 x Mandarin Cookies) with (Headband x I-95 x California Black Rosé), Headband Cookies Bx1 offers a unique high. Nugs are rock solid, drenched in trichomes and covered with purple hues that make its resin really stand out. Its flavor profile has pungent, sour notes with gas and floral undertones.
