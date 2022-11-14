Hi-Biscus
Hi-Biscus effects are mostly calming.
Hi-Biscus potency is higher THC than average.
Hi-Biscus is a indica/sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Blueberry Muffin. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Hi-Biscus is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hi-Biscus effects make them feel euphoric, creative, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hi-Biscus when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and fatique. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is terpinolene. Hi-Biscus features an aroma and flavor profile of floral tea, and pear.. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hi-Biscus, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy Hi-Biscus weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Hi-Biscus sensations
Hi-Biscus helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 22% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hi-Biscus products near you
Similar to Hi-Biscus near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—