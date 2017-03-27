Hibiscus Sunrise is Colorado Seed Inc.’s version of “beach chair weed.” This relaxing, clear headed indica-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, Hibiscus Sunrise also provides a body high that is dense but not weighted. Pair this strain with a good playlist and indulge in the sights and smells of a world observed from a higher perspective.
