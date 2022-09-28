Hidden Pastry
Hidden Pastry effects are mostly calming.
Hidden Pastry potency is higher THC than average.
Hidden Pastry is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Kush Mints and Secret Cookies. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, happy, and relaxed. Hidden Pastry has 20% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hidden Pastry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Hidden Pastry weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Hidden Pastry products near you
Similar to Hidden Pastry near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—