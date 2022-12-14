Secret Cookies
Secret Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Secret Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Secret Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Secret Cookies sensations
Secret Cookies helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
