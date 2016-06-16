Higher Power is a cross between the hybrid strain Geezus and the sativa African Queen bred by Wild Oregon Weed. It has a delicious odor akin to grape Froot Loops and has been measured at 24% THC. This sativa offers a truly stimulating high that will leave you energized and bursting with creativity.
