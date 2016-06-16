ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Higher Power is a cross between the hybrid strain Geezus and the sativa African Queen bred by Wild Oregon Weed.  It has a delicious odor akin to grape Froot Loops and has been measured at 24% THC.  This sativa offers a truly stimulating high that will leave you energized and bursting with creativity. 

Avatar for brosales47
Member since 2016
Smoke it!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for DankNunuFresh
Member since 2016
What a fantastic herb! I felt so uplifted and all I could think about is the good times. I highly recommend it :)
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for lushesgreens
Member since 2016
Got an 8th today and I gotta say I got tons of shit done on my day off when I usually vegitate in my room. This herb Is caked in crystals and fire red hairs. Taste is kinda difficult to describe; berry, grape, pine, earth, cheese,, so much flavor! High is pretty intense in the head, little pressure ...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for stepheneu33
Member since 2017
I've had alot of GREAT strains but this one had me feeling EXACTLY like I wanted to. 😁 head and body was buzzin and lifted but I still got alot done! high lasted a looong time too. 5 stars.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Sativaguy6
Member since 2019
Very focused and creative & Euphoria. I smoked some then played apex. Gaming Weed lol
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
