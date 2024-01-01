stock photo similar to Highway Maxx
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Highway Maxx
Highway Maxx is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Highway Maxx is a cross of Gush Mints x Bubba Diagonal. Highway Maxx is an indica hybrid with huge yield and fast finish. It smells like burnt rubber and petrol. Leave a review for this strain.
