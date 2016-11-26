ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hoarfrost
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Hoarfrost
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Hoarfrost

Hoarfrost

Hoarfrost by Cabin Fever Seed Breeders is a pungent hybrid with incredible trichome production. By crossing the mysterious White Forest with Raskal’s own White Fire, CFSB created a stimulating cross with heady euphoria that is ideal for long conversations and afternoons full of imagination. The flower emits a scent of fuel and hash with a gentle undercurrent of tart fruit. Enjoy Hoarfrost to elevate mood and stimulate creativity.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for jlite3200
Member since 2016
i felt this strain here is the future...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ticalkush
Member since 2017
A really solid strain for when you want to focus on a task or just relax and enjoy the weather, good all around strain with a unique taste
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
write a review

Find Hoarfrost nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hoarfrost nearby.

Products with Hoarfrost

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hoarfrost nearby.