Hoarfrost by Cabin Fever Seed Breeders is a pungent hybrid with incredible trichome production. By crossing the mysterious White Forest with Raskal’s own White Fire, CFSB created a stimulating cross with heady euphoria that is ideal for long conversations and afternoons full of imagination. The flower emits a scent of fuel and hash with a gentle undercurrent of tart fruit. Enjoy Hoarfrost to elevate mood and stimulate creativity.
