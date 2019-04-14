A potent indica from Bodhi Seeds, Hollyweed combines powerhouses Hollywood Pure Kush and an ‘88 G13 x Hashplant for an earthy, hashy, and rich berry-flavored treat. Hollyweed is a great heavy strain for a much-needed relaxing day in the sunshine.
