ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Hollyweed
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Hollyweed
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.5 10 reviews

Hollyweed

Hollyweed

A potent indica from Bodhi Seeds, Hollyweed combines powerhouses Hollywood Pure Kush and an ‘88 G13 x Hashplant for an earthy, hashy, and rich berry-flavored treat. Hollyweed is a great heavy strain for a much-needed relaxing day in the sunshine.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for Smokingjoe76
Member since 2019
I’m interested in hearing what others have to say about this strain. I always try to check out different strains that come thru my local dispensary and came across and figured what the hell. The flower has a very berry type aroma and was nicely covered. It’s got a very smooth throat hit, and after s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Peachheckss
Member since 2019
Strong as fuckkk.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungrySleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Newbery
Member since 2019
Great strain! Uplifting and helped me focus. It is on the strong side, nice taste, deep pungent aroma.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for BuzzKillclean
Member since 2019
Exceptionally strong this strain was wonderful to look at, taste and smell. She was as described but I would add get the grinder out. It is very very sticky.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Cloudgoddess1111
Member since 2018
I can't say anything negative about this strain. It is absolutely the best bud I have tried in the past year and i have tried MANY MANY strains. The local dispensary hasnt had it in stock in a while. This strain is amazing. Novice users beware.. 34%tcha!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Hollyweed nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Hollyweed nearby.

Products with Hollyweed

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Hollyweed nearby.

Most popular in