ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Designer OG
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Designer OG

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Designer OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

Designer OG
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Archive Seed Bank’s Designer OG celebrates original Kush genetics by crossing Hollywood Pure Kush and Face Off OG. Flavors include pungent piney notes, and it offers a relaxing, euphoric high, making Designer OG a must-try for any OG enthusiasts who want to get back to their roots.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Designer OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Designer OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Pure Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Strain
Designer OG

Products with Designer OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Designer OG nearby.

Most popular in