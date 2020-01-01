- Citrus
- Peppery
- Herbal
Archive Seed Bank’s Designer OG celebrates original Kush genetics by crossing Hollywood Pure Kush and Face Off OG. Flavors include pungent piney notes, and it offers a relaxing, euphoric high, making Designer OG a must-try for any OG enthusiasts who want to get back to their roots.
