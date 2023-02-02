Holy Moly
Holy Moly effects are mostly energizing.
Holy Moly potency is higher THC than average.
Holy Moly is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Holy Moly - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Holy Moly strain effects
Holy Moly strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Spasticity
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
