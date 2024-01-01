stock photo similar to Holy Moly!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Holy Moly!

Holy Moly!’ is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Fig and Animal Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Holy Moly! is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fig Farms, the average price of Holy Moly! typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Holy Moly!’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy Moly!, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



